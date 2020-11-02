Earnings results for AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.01%. The high price target for HALO is $43.00 and the low price target for HALO is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Halozyme Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.36, Halozyme Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 12.0% from its current price of $28.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength

Halozyme Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Halozyme Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling

In the past three months, Halozyme Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,893,493.00 in company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Halozyme Therapeutics is held by insiders. 98.46% of the stock of Halozyme Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation



Earnings for Halozyme Therapeutics are expected to grow by 102.82% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics is -107.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics is -107.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Halozyme Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 44.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

