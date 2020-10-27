Earnings results for AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.09.

AMERISAFE last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. AMERISAFE has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. AMERISAFE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMERISAFE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.76%. The high price target for AMSF is $81.00 and the low price target for AMSF is $72.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE pays a meaningful dividend of 1.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AMERISAFE does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AMERISAFE is 23.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AMERISAFE will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.57% next year. This indicates that AMERISAFE will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

In the past three months, AMERISAFE insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $205,299.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of AMERISAFE is held by insiders. 98.93% of the stock of AMERISAFE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF



Earnings for AMERISAFE are expected to decrease by -15.92% in the coming year, from $3.33 to $2.80 per share. The P/E ratio of AMERISAFE is 12.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of AMERISAFE is 12.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. AMERISAFE has a P/B Ratio of 2.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

