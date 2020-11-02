Earnings results for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Elevate Credit last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.38 million. Elevate Credit has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Elevate Credit has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Elevate Credit in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.05%. The high price target for ELVT is $4.00 and the low price target for ELVT is $2.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Elevate Credit has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, Elevate Credit has a forecasted upside of 19.0% from its current price of $2.52. Elevate Credit has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Elevate Credit does not currently pay a dividend. Elevate Credit does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Elevate Credit insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,810.00 in company stock. Only 18.00% of the stock of Elevate Credit is held by insiders. Only 30.46% of the stock of Elevate Credit is held by institutions.

Earnings for Elevate Credit are expected to decrease by -75.00% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $0.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Elevate Credit is 6.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of Elevate Credit is 6.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.01. Elevate Credit has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

