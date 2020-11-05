Earnings results for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6099999999999999.

AmerisourceBergen last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business earned $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. AmerisourceBergen has generated $7.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. AmerisourceBergen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AmerisourceBergen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.13%. The high price target for ABC is $121.00 and the low price target for ABC is $88.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AmerisourceBergen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $107.22, AmerisourceBergen has a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price of $104.99. AmerisourceBergen has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen pays a meaningful dividend of 1.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AmerisourceBergen has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AmerisourceBergen is 23.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AmerisourceBergen will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.00% next year. This indicates that AmerisourceBergen will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

In the past three months, AmerisourceBergen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,906,886.00 in company stock. Only 28.30% of the stock of AmerisourceBergen is held by insiders. 64.09% of the stock of AmerisourceBergen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC



Earnings for AmerisourceBergen are expected to grow by 6.60% in the coming year, from $7.88 to $8.40 per share. The P/E ratio of AmerisourceBergen is 13.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of AmerisourceBergen is 13.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.60. AmerisourceBergen has a PEG Ratio of 1.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AmerisourceBergen has a P/B Ratio of 7.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

