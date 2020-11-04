Earnings results for Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Ames National.

Dividend Strength: Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.17%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ames National has been increasing its dividend for 10 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

In the past three months, Ames National insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $76,001.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.61% of the stock of Ames National is held by insiders. Only 25.07% of the stock of Ames National is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO



The P/E ratio of Ames National is 10.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Ames National is 10.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Ames National has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

