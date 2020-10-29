Earnings results for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMTEK, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

AMETEK last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has generated $4.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. AMETEK has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMETEK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $105.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.02%. The high price target for AME is $125.00 and the low price target for AME is $84.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AMETEK has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $105.08, AMETEK has a forecasted upside of 7.0% from its current price of $98.19. AMETEK has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK has a dividend yield of 0.70%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AMETEK does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AMETEK is 17.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AMETEK will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.39% next year. This indicates that AMETEK will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

In the past three months, AMETEK insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,488,958.00 in company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of AMETEK is held by insiders. 85.52% of the stock of AMETEK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AMETEK (NYSE:AME



Earnings for AMETEK are expected to grow by 10.11% in the coming year, from $3.76 to $4.14 per share. The P/E ratio of AMETEK is 25.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of AMETEK is 25.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. AMETEK has a PEG Ratio of 3.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AMETEK has a P/B Ratio of 4.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

