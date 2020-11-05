Earnings results for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Amicus Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company earned $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics has generated ($1.31) earnings per share over the last year. Amicus Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amicus Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.28, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.23%. The high price target for FOLD is $31.00 and the low price target for FOLD is $12.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Amicus Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

In the past three months, Amicus Therapeutics insiders have sold 8,343.93% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $70,365.00 in company stock and sold $5,941,568.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Amicus Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD



Earnings for Amicus Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.00) to ($0.59) per share. The P/E ratio of Amicus Therapeutics is -18.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Amicus Therapeutics is -18.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Amicus Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 11.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

