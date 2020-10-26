Earnings results for Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Amkor Technology last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Amkor Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amkor Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.50%. The high price target for AMKR is $16.00 and the low price target for AMKR is $9.20. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Amkor Technology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. Amkor Technology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Amkor Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

In the past three months, Amkor Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,312,205.00 in company stock. 59.30% of the stock of Amkor Technology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 39.06% of the stock of Amkor Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR



Earnings for Amkor Technology are expected to grow by 5.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Amkor Technology is 11.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.64. The P/E ratio of Amkor Technology is 11.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.06. Amkor Technology has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

