Earnings results for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. AMN Healthcare Services has generated $3.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. AMN Healthcare Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMN Healthcare Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.57%. The high price target for AMN is $78.00 and the low price target for AMN is $62.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AMN Healthcare Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.14, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.00, AMN Healthcare Services has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $66.95. AMN Healthcare Services has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services does not currently pay a dividend. AMN Healthcare Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

In the past three months, AMN Healthcare Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.35% of the stock of AMN Healthcare Services is held by insiders. 98.96% of the stock of AMN Healthcare Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN



Earnings for AMN Healthcare Services are expected to grow by 3.64% in the coming year, from $3.02 to $3.13 per share. The P/E ratio of AMN Healthcare Services is 36.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of AMN Healthcare Services is 36.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.60. AMN Healthcare Services has a PEG Ratio of 4.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AMN Healthcare Services has a P/B Ratio of 4.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

