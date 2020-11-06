Earnings results for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm earned $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.2. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.06%. The high price target for AMPH is $24.00 and the low price target for AMPH is $21.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.50, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 9.1% from its current price of $20.63. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

In the past three months, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold 1,154.07% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $20,260.00 in company stock and sold $254,074.00 in company stock. Only 29.80% of the stock of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 54.92% of the stock of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH



Earnings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 186.05% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is 229.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is 229.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.32. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

