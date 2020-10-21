How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Earnings results for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Amphenol last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Amphenol has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.9. Amphenol has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.36, Amphenol has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $114.60. Amphenol has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol has a dividend yield of 0.88%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Amphenol has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Amphenol is 26.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Amphenol will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.25% next year. This indicates that Amphenol will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

In the past three months, Amphenol insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,254,901.00 in company stock. Only 2.72% of the stock of Amphenol is held by insiders. 94.72% of the stock of Amphenol is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amphenol (NYSE:APH

Earnings for Amphenol are expected to grow by 18.92% in the coming year, from $3.33 to $3.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Amphenol is 31.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Amphenol is 31.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.37. Amphenol has a PEG Ratio of 4.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amphenol has a P/B Ratio of 7.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

