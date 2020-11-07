ADDUS HOMECARE (NASDAQ:ADUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Addus HomeCare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ADDUS HOMECARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare’s stock was trading at $67.64 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ADUS shares have increased by 56.5% and is now trading at $105.83.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP (NYSE:VPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Vishay Precision Group has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Vishay Precision Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VISHAY PRECISION GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group’s stock was trading at $24.08 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VPG shares have increased by 12.7% and is now trading at $27.13.

ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:RCKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.58) earnings per share over the last year. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $15.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RCKT stock has increased by 93.5% and is now trading at $30.94.

BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS (NASDAQ:BKEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Blueknight Energy Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Blueknight Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners’ stock was trading at $0.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BKEP shares have increased by 74.4% and is now trading at $1.50.