ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:ASMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences last released its earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences has generated ($3.72) earnings per share over the last year. Assembly Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences’ stock was trading at $15.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ASMB stock has decreased by 68.8% and is now trading at $4.87.

CUE BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:CUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma last posted its earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm earned $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. Cue Biopharma has generated ($1.66) earnings per share over the last year. Cue Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CUE BIOPHARMA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma’s stock was trading at $15.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CUE stock has decreased by 29.2% and is now trading at $11.12.

TIDEWATER (NYSE:TDW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.46. Tidewater has generated ($2.39) earnings per share over the last year. Tidewater has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TIDEWATER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater’s stock was trading at $7.46 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TDW stock has decreased by 20.2% and is now trading at $5.95.

GTY TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:GTYH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. GTY Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GTY Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GTY TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology’s stock was trading at $4.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GTYH stock has decreased by 38.2% and is now trading at $2.48.