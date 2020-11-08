BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:BLDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems’ stock was trading at $8.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BLDP stock has increased by 73.8% and is now trading at $15.59.

ECHOSTAR (NASDAQ:SATS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.36. The business earned $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. Its revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. EchoStar has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year. EchoStar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ECHOSTAR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar’s stock was trading at $31.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SATS stock has decreased by 22.8% and is now trading at $24.54.

ONTRAK (NASDAQ:OTRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Ontrak has generated ($1.15) earnings per share over the last year. Ontrak has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ONTRAK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak’s stock was trading at $13.17 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OTRK shares have increased by 346.7% and is now trading at $58.83.

OYSTER POINT PHARMA (NASDAQ:OYST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. Oyster Point Pharma has generated ($9.97) earnings per share over the last year. Oyster Point Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OYSTER POINT PHARMA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma’s stock was trading at $31.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OYST shares have decreased by 27.5% and is now trading at $22.70.