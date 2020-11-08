COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CPSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The business earned $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Computer Programs and Systems has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Computer Programs and Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems’ stock was trading at $24.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CPSI stock has increased by 14.3% and is now trading at $27.70.

CABALETTA BIO (NASDAQ:CABA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Cabaletta Bio has generated ($4.07) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CABALETTA BIO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio’s stock was trading at $11.23 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CABA shares have increased by 18.3% and is now trading at $13.29.

NATIONAL BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:NKSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company earned $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. National Bankshares has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. National Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATIONAL BANKSHARES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares’ stock was trading at $30.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NKSH shares have decreased by 7.3% and is now trading at $27.81.

CIDARA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CDTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics has generated ($1.41) earnings per share over the last year. Cidara Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CIDARA THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $2.48 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CDTX shares have decreased by 6.5% and is now trading at $2.32.