THE ENSIGN GROUP (NASDAQ:ENSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. The Ensign Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE ENSIGN GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group’s stock was trading at $35.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ENSG stock has increased by 65.5% and is now trading at $58.84.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. VSE has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.6. VSE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VSE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE’s stock was trading at $23.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VSEC shares have increased by 21.2% and is now trading at $28.96.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

CBRE GROUP (NYSE:CBRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has generated $3.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. CBRE Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CBRE GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group’s stock was trading at $49.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CBRE stock has increased by 1.4% and is now trading at $50.40.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

UNITED STATES CELLULAR (NYSE:USM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.55. The firm earned $973 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. United States Cellular has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1.

HOW HAS UNITED STATES CELLULAR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular’s stock was trading at $26.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, USM shares have increased by 8.1% and is now trading at $29.12.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.