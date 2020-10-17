FASTENAL (NASDAQ:FAST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 18th, 2020. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Fastenal has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0. Fastenal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FASTENAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal’s stock was trading at $32.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FAST shares have increased by 37.4% and is now trading at $45.26.

WINMARK (NASDAQ:WINA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark last released its earnings results on July 15th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $12.39 million during the quarter. Winmark has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Winmark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WINMARK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark’s stock was trading at $186.52 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WINA stock has decreased by 11.9% and is now trading at $164.34.

ENTERPRISE BANCORP (NASDAQ:EBTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $36.54 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2.

HOW HAS ENTERPRISE BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp’s stock was trading at $25.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EBTC stock has decreased by 10.6% and is now trading at $22.47.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:CFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group last released its quarterly earnings data on October 16th, 2020. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group has generated $3.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6.

HOW HAS CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group’s stock was trading at $23.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CFG shares have increased by 14.0% and is now trading at $26.61.