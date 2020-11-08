FULL HOUSE RESORTS (NASDAQ:FLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year. Full House Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FULL HOUSE RESORTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts’ stock was trading at $1.7350 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FLL shares have increased by 89.6% and is now trading at $3.29.

APTEVO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:APVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.17. The business earned $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Aptevo Therapeutics has generated ($15.27) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS APTEVO THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $0.42 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, APVO shares have increased by 5,542.9% and is now trading at $23.70.

AMPLIFY ENERGY (NYSE:AMPY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Amplify Energy has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year.

WHO ARE SOME OF AMPLIFY ENERGY’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:AMPY)

Some companies that are related to Amplify Energy include Painted Pony Energy (PDPYF), Trans Energy (TENG), Epsilon Energy (EPSN), SandRidge Energy (SD), Gran Tierra Energy (GTE), Evolution Petroleum (EPM), Evolution Petroleum (EPM), Gran Tierra Energy (GTE), TETRA Technologies (TTI), SilverBow Resources (SBOW), VAALCO Energy (EGY), Ring Energy (REI), Gulfport Energy (GPOR), Viking Energy Group (VKIN) and Oasis Petroleum (OAS).

CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:CQP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS? (NYSE:CQP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”