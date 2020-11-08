AMICUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FOLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics has generated ($1.31) earnings per share over the last year. Amicus Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMICUS THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $8.05 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FOLD stock has increased by 154.3% and is now trading at $20.47.

TRIPADVISOR (NASDAQ:TRIP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $151 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. Its revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TripAdvisor has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year. TripAdvisor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRIPADVISOR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor’s stock was trading at $18.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRIP stock has increased by 9.6% and is now trading at $19.98.

MFA FINANCIAL (NYSE:MFA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year. MFA Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MFA FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial’s stock was trading at $6.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MFA stock has decreased by 55.9% and is now trading at $3.04.

THE SHYFT GROUP (NASDAQ:SHYF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm earned $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The Shyft Group has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year. The Shyft Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHEN IS THE SHYFT GROUP’S NEXT EARNINGS DATE? (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, March 11th 2021.

