GOLUB CAPITAL BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 29th, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year. Golub Capital BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GOLUB CAPITAL BDC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC’s stock was trading at $16.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GBDC stock has decreased by 12.2% and is now trading at $14.13.

WANDA SPORTS GROUP (NYSE:WSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSG)

Wanda Sports Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Wanda Sports Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS WANDA SPORTS GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WSG)

Wanda Sports Group’s stock was trading at $2.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WSG stock has decreased by 12.9% and is now trading at $2.2650.

THE KROGER (NYSE:KR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger last issued its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business earned $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Its revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Kroger has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. The Kroger has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE KROGER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger’s stock was trading at $30.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KR shares have decreased by 0.0% and is now trading at $30.58.

SECOO (NASDAQ:SECO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo last posted its earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter. Secoo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9.

HOW HAS SECOO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo’s stock was trading at $5.29 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SECO stock has decreased by 48.8% and is now trading at $2.71.