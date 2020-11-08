GALAPAGOS (NASDAQ:GLPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.88. The company earned $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. Galapagos has generated $5.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.5. Galapagos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GALAPAGOS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos’ stock was trading at $186.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GLPG stock has decreased by 35.9% and is now trading at $119.31.

FIBROGEN (NASDAQ:FGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The company earned $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. FibroGen has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. FibroGen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIBROGEN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen’s stock was trading at $35.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FGEN stock has increased by 16.6% and is now trading at $41.28.

EDITAS MEDICINE (NASDAQ:EDIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business earned $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Editas Medicine has generated ($2.68) earnings per share over the last year. Editas Medicine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EDITAS MEDICINE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine’s stock was trading at $20.27 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EDIT stock has increased by 50.4% and is now trading at $30.49.

NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST (NASDAQ:NYMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. New York Mortgage Trust has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year. New York Mortgage Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust’s stock was trading at $5.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NYMT stock has decreased by 48.2% and is now trading at $2.70.