GOLAR LNG PARTNERS (NASDAQ:GMLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners last announced its earnings data on November 29th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Golar LNG Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners’ stock was trading at $3.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GMLP stock has decreased by 10.7% and is now trading at $3.00.

OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta last released its earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year. Okta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OKTA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta’s stock was trading at $114.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OKTA shares have increased by 110.0% and is now trading at $240.98.

PAGERDUTY (NYSE:PD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty last announced its earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year. PagerDuty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PAGERDUTY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty’s stock was trading at $18.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PD shares have increased by 125.6% and is now trading at $40.84.

