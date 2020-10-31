HEALTHSTREAM (NASDAQ:HSTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream last released its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. HealthStream has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3. HealthStream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HEALTHSTREAM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream’s stock was trading at $22.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HSTM shares have decreased by 20.3% and is now trading at $18.30.

JUNIPER NETWORKS (NYSE:JNPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Juniper Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JUNIPER NETWORKS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks’ stock was trading at $20.29 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JNPR stock has decreased by 2.8% and is now trading at $19.72.

LYDALL (NYSE:LDL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Lydall has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lydall has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LYDALL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall’s stock was trading at $9.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LDL stock has increased by 110.5% and is now trading at $19.79.

VICI PROPERTIES (NYSE:VICI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. VICI Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VICI PROPERTIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties’ stock was trading at $20.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VICI shares have increased by 11.3% and is now trading at $22.95.