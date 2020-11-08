IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IRTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business earned $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. iRhythm Technologies has generated ($2.16) earnings per share over the last year. iRhythm Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies’ stock was trading at $85.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IRTC shares have increased by 198.7% and is now trading at $255.52.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS (NYSE:IBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Installed Building Products has generated $3.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. Installed Building Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products’ stock was trading at $49.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IBP shares have increased by 90.4% and is now trading at $94.48.

LIVENT (NYSE:LTHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Its revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Livent has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.1. Livent has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIVENT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent’s stock was trading at $7.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LTHM shares have increased by 82.7% and is now trading at $13.65.

FORESTAR GROUP (NYSE:FOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. Forestar Group has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Forestar Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FORESTAR GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group’s stock was trading at $14.91 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FOR shares have increased by 26.4% and is now trading at $18.85.