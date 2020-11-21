MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MAGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Magal Security Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems’ stock was trading at $3.85 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, MAGS stock has decreased by 3.1% and is now trading at $3.73.

NIO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NIO)

HOW HAS NIO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:NIO)

NIO’s stock was trading at $33.32 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NIO shares have increased by 47.8% and is now trading at $49.25.

WORKDAY (NASDAQ:WDAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday last posted its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday has generated ($1.42) earnings per share over the last year. Workday has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WORKDAY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday’s stock was trading at $205.48 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, WDAY stock has increased by 1.9% and is now trading at $209.40.

GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:GNUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International last announced its earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International’s stock was trading at $1.04 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GNUS shares have increased by 15.4% and is now trading at $1.20.