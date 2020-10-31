POTLATCHDELTIC (NASDAQ:PCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 26th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PotlatchDeltic has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.8. PotlatchDeltic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS POTLATCHDELTIC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic’s stock was trading at $32.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PCH stock has increased by 26.4% and is now trading at $41.55.

CUMMINS (NYSE:CMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Its revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cummins has generated $15.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Cummins has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CUMMINS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins’ stock was trading at $141.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CMI stock has increased by 55.9% and is now trading at $219.89.

WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL (NYSE:WDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waddell & Reed Financial has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Waddell & Reed Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial’s stock was trading at $11.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WDR stock has increased by 30.6% and is now trading at $15.35.

EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. eBay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EBAY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay’s stock was trading at $34.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EBAY shares have increased by 36.7% and is now trading at $47.63.