QUINSTREET (NASDAQ:QNST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.1. QuinStreet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUINSTREET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet’s stock was trading at $9.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, QNST stock has increased by 65.9% and is now trading at $16.0050.

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL (NYSE:SNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical last released its earnings results on August 30th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.56 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical has generated $6.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.3.

HOW HAS CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical’s stock was trading at $48.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SNP shares have decreased by 18.6% and is now trading at $39.33.

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (NYSE:TKC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. last issued its earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8.

HOW HAS TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s stock was trading at $5.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TKC stock has decreased by 18.3% and is now trading at $4.41.

PERFICIENT (NASDAQ:PRFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Its revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Perficient has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. Perficient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PERFICIENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient’s stock was trading at $38.52 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PRFT shares have increased by 1.7% and is now trading at $39.16.

