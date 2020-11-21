RGC RESOURCES (NASDAQ:RGCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources last issued its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. RGC Resources has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. RGC Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RGC RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources’ stock was trading at $23.88 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, RGCO shares have decreased by 1.5% and is now trading at $23.52.

EQUUS TOTAL RETURN (NYSE:EQS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return last released its earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Equus Total Return has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS EQUUS TOTAL RETURN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return’s stock was trading at $1.20 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, EQS shares have decreased by 6.7% and is now trading at $1.12.

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL (NASDAQ:ITRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year. Ituran Location and Control has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control’s stock was trading at $13.66 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ITRN stock has increased by 21.9% and is now trading at $16.65.

EUROSEAS (NASDAQ:ESEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas last posted its earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Euroseas has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Euroseas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EUROSEAS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas’ stock was trading at $2.63 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ESEA stock has increased by 25.5% and is now trading at $3.30.