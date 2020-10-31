SANMINA (NASDAQ:SANM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Sanmina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SANMINA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina’s stock was trading at $23.82 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SANM shares have increased by 2.6% and is now trading at $24.44.

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE (NASDAQ:ODFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Old Dominion Freight Line has generated $5.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.6. Old Dominion Freight Line has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line’s stock was trading at $180.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ODFL shares have increased by 5.8% and is now trading at $190.37.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL (NYSE:FCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. First Commonwealth Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial’s stock was trading at $9.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FCF stock has decreased by 10.2% and is now trading at $8.62.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (NYSE:FCAU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles last posted its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Its revenue was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has generated $3.05 earnings per share over the last year. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ stock was trading at $10.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FCAU stock has increased by 15.9% and is now trading at $12.29.