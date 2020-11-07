SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:SWKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions last posted its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business earned $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Its revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has generated $5.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.8. Skyworks Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions’ stock was trading at $89.84 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SWKS stock has increased by 66.0% and is now trading at $149.12.

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL (NYSE:VIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Telefônica Brasil has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3.

HOW HAS TELEFÔNICA BRASIL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil’s stock was trading at $11.37 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VIV stock has decreased by 32.4% and is now trading at $7.69.

DENALI THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:DNLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $4.73. Denali Therapeutics has generated ($2.07) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS DENALI THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $16.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DNLI stock has increased by 209.7% and is now trading at $52.27.

CLEARFIELD (NASDAQ:CLFD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield last posted its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.7. Clearfield has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CLEARFIELD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield’s stock was trading at $10.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CLFD shares have increased by 126.8% and is now trading at $23.25.