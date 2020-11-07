VERACYTE (NASDAQ:VCYT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte last announced its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. Veracyte has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VERACYTE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte’s stock was trading at $23.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VCYT stock has increased by 78.4% and is now trading at $42.01.

CLEARWATER PAPER (NYSE:CLW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper last posted its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Clearwater Paper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CLEARWATER PAPER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper’s stock was trading at $22.57 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CLW shares have increased by 59.5% and is now trading at $36.01.

AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:AXNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies last issued its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. Axonics Modulation Technologies has generated ($2.80) earnings per share over the last year. Axonics Modulation Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies’ stock was trading at $30.22 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AXNX shares have increased by 55.5% and is now trading at $46.98.

FEDNAT (NASDAQ:FNHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.07. FedNat has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year. FedNat has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FEDNAT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat’s stock was trading at $10.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FNHC shares have decreased by 53.6% and is now trading at $5.09.