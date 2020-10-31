ALAMOS GOLD (NYSE:AGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. Alamos Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALAMOS GOLD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold’s stock was trading at $5.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AGI shares have increased by 67.3% and is now trading at $9.15.

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:OII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Oceaneering International has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year. Oceaneering International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International’s stock was trading at $3.57 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OII stock has increased by 14.3% and is now trading at $4.08.

CLARIVATE ANALYTICS (NYSE:CCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Analytics last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. Its revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate Analytics has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year. Clarivate Analytics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CLARIVATE ANALYTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Analytics’ stock was trading at $20.64 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCC shares have increased by 34.4% and is now trading at $27.75.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CWST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business earned $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Casella Waste Systems has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.0. Casella Waste Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems’ stock was trading at $46.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CWST shares have increased by 15.3% and is now trading at $53.99.

