BELDEN (NYSE:BDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BDC)

Belden last posted its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year. Belden has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BELDEN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BDC)

Belden’s stock was trading at $37.77 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BDC stock has decreased by 18.2% and is now trading at $30.88.

SUMMIT STATE BANK (NASDAQ:SSBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter. Summit State Bank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Summit State Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUMMIT STATE BANK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank’s stock was trading at $9.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SSBI shares have increased by 28.8% and is now trading at $12.2999.

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE (NYSE:TAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business earned $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molson Coors Beverage has generated $4.54 earnings per share over the last year. Molson Coors Beverage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage’s stock was trading at $40.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TAP shares have decreased by 13.9% and is now trading at $35.26.

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY (NYSE:SWN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business earned $527 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwestern Energy has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year. Southwestern Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy’s stock was trading at $1.30 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SWN stock has increased by 105.4% and is now trading at $2.67.

