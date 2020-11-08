BG STAFFING (NYSE:BGSF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BGSF)

BG Staffing last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million. BG Staffing has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.8.

HOW OFTEN DOES BG STAFFING PAY DIVIDENDS? WHAT IS THE DIVIDEND YIELD FOR BG STAFFING? (NYSE:BGSF)

BG Staffing announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

GOLDEN MINERALS (NYSE:AUMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Golden Minerals has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year.

WHO ARE SOME OF GOLDEN MINERALS’ KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:AUMN)

Some companies that are related to Golden Minerals include Taseko Mines (TGB), Trilogy Metals (TMQ), Trilogy Metals (TMQ), Gold Resource (GORO), Auryn Resources (AUG), Caledonia Mining (CMCL), Gold Resource (GORO), Caledonia Mining (CMCL), Fury Gold Mines (AUG), Gold Reserve (GDRZF), Tanzanian Gold (TRX), Tanzanian Gold (TRX), Platinum Group Metals (PLG), Platinum Group Metals (PLG) and Fury Gold Mines (FURY).

.

HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE (NASDAQ:HWCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable’s stock was trading at $2.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HWCC stock has increased by 6.9% and is now trading at $2.79.

THE DIXIE GROUP (NASDAQ:DXYN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The textile maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.82 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.7. The Dixie Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE DIXIE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group’s stock was trading at $1.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DXYN shares have increased by 5.7% and is now trading at $1.30.