BWX TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:BWXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company earned $520 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. BWX Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BWX TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies’ stock was trading at $48.91 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BWXT stock has increased by 12.0% and is now trading at $54.78.

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CORT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics last released its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm earned $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Corcept Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $10.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CORT stock has increased by 65.1% and is now trading at $18.08.

EXP WORLD (NASDAQ:EXPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm earned $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.30 million. eXp World has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.4. eXp World has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EXP WORLD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World’s stock was trading at $8.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EXPI stock has increased by 465.1% and is now trading at $48.54.

ALTUS MIDSTREAM (NYSE:ALTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALTM)

Altus Midstream last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ALTUS MIDSTREAM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ALTM)

Altus Midstream’s stock was trading at $20.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALTM stock has increased by 49.7% and is now trading at $30.54.