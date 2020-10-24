CROWN (NYSE:CCK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Crown last posted its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. The business earned $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has generated $5.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Crown has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CROWN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Crown’s stock was trading at $61.47 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CCK stock has increased by 47.0% and is now trading at $90.38.

LAM RESEARCH (NASDAQ:LRCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research last released its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research has generated $15.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Lam Research has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LAM RESEARCH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research’s stock was trading at $276.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LRCX shares have increased by 27.9% and is now trading at $353.92.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP (NYSE:TAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TAL Education Group has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,038.0. TAL Education Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TAL EDUCATION GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group’s stock was trading at $53.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TAL stock has increased by 31.0% and is now trading at $70.31.

HERITAGE COMMERCE (NASDAQ:HTBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce last announced its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Heritage Commerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HERITAGE COMMERCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce’s stock was trading at $8.26 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HTBK stock has decreased by 4.5% and is now trading at $7.89.