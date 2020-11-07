CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP. LTD. ADR CLASS H (NYSE:CEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H last released its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP. LTD. ADR CLASS H’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s stock was trading at $21.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CEA stock has decreased by 4.1% and is now trading at $21.06.

BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS (NYSE:BBU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.49. Brookfield Business Partners has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year. Brookfield Business Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners’ stock was trading at $32.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BBU stock has decreased by 5.4% and is now trading at $31.12.

CLEAN HARBORS (NYSE:CLH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm earned $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Clean Harbors has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.1. Clean Harbors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CLEAN HARBORS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors’ stock was trading at $54.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CLH stock has increased by 20.2% and is now trading at $65.30.

OTONOMY (NASDAQ:OTIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy last released its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy has generated ($1.45) earnings per share over the last year. Otonomy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OTONOMY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy’s stock was trading at $2.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OTIC stock has increased by 46.9% and is now trading at $3.85.