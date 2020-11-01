CELESTICA (NYSE:CLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Celestica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CELESTICA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica’s stock was trading at $5.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CLS shares have increased by 15.8% and is now trading at $5.87.

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:VRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has generated $4.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $220.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VRTX shares have decreased by 5.4% and is now trading at $208.36.

BRUNSWICK (NYSE:BC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has generated $4.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Brunswick has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRUNSWICK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick’s stock was trading at $41.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BC stock has increased by 52.6% and is now trading at $63.71.

OSI SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:OSIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business earned $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. Its revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. OSI Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OSI SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems’ stock was trading at $77.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OSIS shares have decreased by 0.6% and is now trading at $77.16.

