EVERSOURCE ENERGY (NYSE:ES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy last released its earnings data on November 6th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Its revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Eversource Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EVERSOURCE ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy’s stock was trading at $87.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ES shares have increased by 5.0% and is now trading at $92.20.

ROYAL GOLD (NASDAQ:RGLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm earned $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Gold has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4. Royal Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROYAL GOLD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold’s stock was trading at $88.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RGLD stock has increased by 39.7% and is now trading at $122.93.

NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES (NASDAQ:NEWT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services last released its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Newtek Business Services has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Newtek Business Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services’ stock was trading at $15.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NEWT stock has increased by 11.3% and is now trading at $17.03.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bio-Techne has generated $3.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.6.

HOW HAS BIO-TECHNE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne’s stock was trading at $180.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TECH stock has increased by 68.7% and is now trading at $304.60.