FIVERR INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:FVRR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International has generated ($1.18) earnings per share over the last year. Fiverr International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIVERR INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International’s stock was trading at $27.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FVRR shares have increased by 439.1% and is now trading at $146.42.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj has generated ($1.02) earnings per share over the last year. Impinj has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IMPINJ’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj’s stock was trading at $20.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PI stock has increased by 22.4% and is now trading at $25.51.

XCEL ENERGY (NYSE:XEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Its revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS XCEL ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy’s stock was trading at $66.82 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, XEL stock has increased by 4.8% and is now trading at $70.03.

FTI CONSULTING (NYSE:FCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has generated $5.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. FTI Consulting has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FTI CONSULTING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting’s stock was trading at $115.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FCN stock has decreased by 14.5% and is now trading at $98.46.

