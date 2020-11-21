GAN (NYSE:GAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GAN)

GAN last posted its earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. GAN has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS GAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:GAN)

GAN’s stock was trading at $15.68 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GAN shares have increased by 14.4% and is now trading at $17.94.

NOVUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NVUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $3.87. Novus Therapeutics has generated ($21.58) earnings per share over the last year. Novus Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NOVUS THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $23.12 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NVUS stock has decreased by 7.1% and is now trading at $21.48.

BILIBILI (NASDAQ:BILI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $2.36. Bilibili has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year. Bilibili has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BILIBILI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili’s stock was trading at $44.46 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, BILI shares have increased by 35.0% and is now trading at $60.00.

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS (NYSE:HMLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners last posted its earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Höegh LNG Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners’ stock was trading at $11.43 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, HMLP shares have increased by 19.5% and is now trading at $13.66.