GREENHILL & CO., INC. (NYSE:GHL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. last announced its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GREENHILL & CO., INC.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s stock was trading at $8.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GHL stock has increased by 22.8% and is now trading at $10.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS last released its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ANSYS has generated $5.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.5. ANSYS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANSYS’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS’s stock was trading at $217.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ANSS shares have increased by 50.8% and is now trading at $328.35.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS (NASDAQ:IMXI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company earned $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. International Money Express has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. International Money Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express’ stock was trading at $9.12 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IMXI shares have increased by 72.0% and is now trading at $15.69.

EOG RESOURCES (NYSE:EOG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The business earned $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Its revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. EOG Resources has generated $4.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.4.

HOW HAS EOG RESOURCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources’ stock was trading at $38.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EOG stock has decreased by 8.4% and is now trading at $35.60.