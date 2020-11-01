WARRIOR MET COAL (NYSE:HCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Warrior Met Coal has generated $5.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Warrior Met Coal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WARRIOR MET COAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal’s stock was trading at $14.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HCC stock has increased by 5.2% and is now trading at $15.00.

ILLUMINA (NASDAQ:ILMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina last posted its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has generated $6.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.5. Illumina has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ILLUMINA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina’s stock was trading at $246.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ILMN stock has increased by 19.0% and is now trading at $292.70.

ENVISTA (NYSE:NVST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVST)

Envista last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million. Envista has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.2.

ARE INVESTORS SHORTING ENVISTA? (NYSE:NVST)

Envista saw a increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,260,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 9,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP (NYSE:BSIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. BrightSphere Investment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group’s stock was trading at $6.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BSIG shares have increased by 108.1% and is now trading at $13.80.

