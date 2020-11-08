HUMANA (NYSE:HUM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HUM)

Humana last released its earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Its revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has generated $17.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Humana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HUMANA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:HUM)

Humana’s stock was trading at $328.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HUM stock has increased by 34.3% and is now trading at $440.79.

ZYNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company earned $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Zynga has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year. Zynga has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ZYNGA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga’s stock was trading at $6.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ZNGA shares have increased by 36.8% and is now trading at $9.15.

GEOPARK (NYSE:GPRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter. GeoPark has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS GEOPARK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark’s stock was trading at $10.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GPRK shares have decreased by 32.6% and is now trading at $6.79.

CABLE ONE (NYSE:CABO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The firm earned $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cable One has generated $33.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.0.

HOW HAS CABLE ONE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One’s stock was trading at $1,491.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CABO stock has increased by 31.0% and is now trading at $1,953.32.