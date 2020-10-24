HANCOCK WHITNEY (NYSE:HWC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Hancock Whitney last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hancock Whitney has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HANCOCK WHITNEY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Hancock Whitney’s stock was trading at $21.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HWC shares have increased by 12.1% and is now trading at $23.90.

KAISER ALUMINUM (NASDAQ:KALU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum last issued its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Kaiser Aluminum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KAISER ALUMINUM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum’s stock was trading at $82.43 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KALU shares have decreased by 22.5% and is now trading at $63.92.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL (NYSE:WBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial last issued its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company earned $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Webster Financial has generated $4.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Webster Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WEBSTER FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial’s stock was trading at $30.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WBS shares have increased by 9.9% and is now trading at $33.74.

GENTEX (NASDAQ:GNTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company earned $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. Its revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9.

HOW HAS GENTEX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex’s stock was trading at $25.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GNTX shares have increased by 17.0% and is now trading at $29.44.