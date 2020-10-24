IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LMT)

IQVIA last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Its revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has generated $5.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.0. IQVIA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IQVIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LMT)

IQVIA’s stock was trading at $125.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IQV shares have increased by 33.5% and is now trading at $167.47.

SL GREEN REALTY (NYSE:SLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty last issued its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.37. SL Green Realty has generated $7.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. SL Green Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SL GREEN REALTY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty’s stock was trading at $67.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SLG shares have decreased by 30.3% and is now trading at $47.39.

GALAPAGOS (NASDAQ:GLPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. Galapagos has generated $5.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.8.

HOW HAS GALAPAGOS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos’ stock was trading at $186.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GLPG stock has decreased by 31.4% and is now trading at $127.65.

C&F FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CFFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial last announced its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.08 million for the quarter. C&F Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6.

HOW HAS C&F FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial’s stock was trading at $36.27 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CFFI shares have decreased by 14.1% and is now trading at $31.17.