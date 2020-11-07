LUMBER LIQUIDATORS (NYSE:LL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumber Liquidators has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Lumber Liquidators has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LUMBER LIQUIDATORS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators’ stock was trading at $8.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LL stock has increased by 260.8% and is now trading at $29.01.

TELENAV (NASDAQ:TNAV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Telenav last issued its earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Telenav has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TELENAV’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Telenav’s stock was trading at $5.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TNAV shares have decreased by 12.7% and is now trading at $4.73.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES (NYSE:CRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Comstock Resources has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.0. Comstock Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMSTOCK RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources’ stock was trading at $4.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CRK shares have decreased by 4.8% and is now trading at $4.56.

CHECK-CAP (NASDAQ:CHEK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Check-Cap has generated ($1.73) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CHECK-CAP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap’s stock was trading at $1.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CHEK stock has decreased by 79.9% and is now trading at $0.2650.