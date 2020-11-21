AGORA (NYSEMKT:API) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEMKT:API)

Agora last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Agora has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF AGORA? (NYSEMKT:API)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agora in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

View analyst ratings for Agora.

ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (NASDAQ:GMBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 1st, 2020. The reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. Esports Entertainment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group’s stock was trading at $4.22 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GMBL shares have increased by 1.2% and is now trading at $4.27.

PAYSIGN (NASDAQ:PAYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign last released its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. PaySign has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.5. PaySign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, April 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PAYSIGN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign’s stock was trading at $4.94 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, PAYS stock has decreased by 7.7% and is now trading at $4.56.

HELMERICH & PAYNE (NYSE:HP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne last posted its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne has generated $1.75 earnings per share over the last year. Helmerich & Payne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HELMERICH & PAYNE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne’s stock was trading at $15.66 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, HP stock has increased by 28.7% and is now trading at $20.16.