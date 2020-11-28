DATTO (NYSE:MSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSP)

Datto last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Datto has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Datto has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF DATTO? (NYSE:MSP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Datto in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

NAVIOS MARITIME (NYSE:NM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime last posted its earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.79. Navios Maritime has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Navios Maritime has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NAVIOS MARITIME’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime’s stock was trading at $2.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NM shares have decreased by 22.2% and is now trading at $2.17.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES (NYSE:DY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.9. Dycom Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DYCOM INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries’ stock was trading at $18.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DY shares have increased by 249.4% and is now trading at $63.04.

UXIN (NASDAQ:UXIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin last issued its earnings data on September 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter. Uxin has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS UXIN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin’s stock was trading at $1.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UXIN stock has decreased by 11.7% and is now trading at $1.58.