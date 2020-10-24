NATIONAL BANK (NYSE:NBHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MLI)

National Bank last announced its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. National Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATIONAL BANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MLI)

National Bank’s stock was trading at $25.13 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NBHC shares have increased by 28.5% and is now trading at $32.30.

BRIGHTCOVE (NASDAQ:BCOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brightcove has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. Brightcove has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRIGHTCOVE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove’s stock was trading at $7.23 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BCOV shares have increased by 92.3% and is now trading at $13.90.

INDEPENDENT BANK (NASDAQ:INDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Independent Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INDEPENDENT BANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank’s stock was trading at $59.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, INDB shares have decreased by 2.1% and is now trading at $58.12.

FIRST HAWAIIAN (NASDAQ:FHB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian last issued its earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. First Hawaiian has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6.

HOW HAS FIRST HAWAIIAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian’s stock was trading at $18.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FHB stock has decreased by 4.9% and is now trading at $17.78.